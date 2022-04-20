The ambulance service asked for police assistance at 10.17pm last night (Tuesday) outside The Terrace Sports Bar on Fossgate in the city centre.

A 46-year-old man had been assaulted outside the bar on the street and currently remains in a critical condition at hospital. His family are being supported by specially trained police officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police say that CCTV shows several people on the street at the time of the incident outside the Terrace Sports Bar and now investigating officers want to hear from anyone in the area at the time or who has information which could help the investigation.

North Yorkshire Police say that CCTV shows several people on the street at time of the incident and now investigating officers want to hear from anyone in the area at the time or who has information which could help the investigation.