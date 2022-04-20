The ambulance service asked for police assistance at 10.17pm last night (Tuesday) outside The Terrace Sports Bar on Fossgate in the city centre.
A 46-year-old man had been assaulted outside the bar on the street and currently remains in a critical condition at hospital. His family are being supported by specially trained police officers.
North Yorkshire Police say that CCTV shows several people on the street at time of the incident and now investigating officers want to hear from anyone in the area at the time or who has information which could help the investigation.
Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Investigation Team or email mci[email protected] using reference number 12220066256.