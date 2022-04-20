One man arrested as victim is in critical condition in hospital following York assault

A man is in a critical condition in hospital following an assault outside a bar in York.

By Emma Ryan
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 12:41 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 12:44 pm

The ambulance service asked for police assistance at 10.17pm last night (Tuesday) outside The Terrace Sports Bar on Fossgate in the city centre.

A 46-year-old man had been assaulted outside the bar on the street and currently remains in a critical condition at hospital. His family are being supported by specially trained police officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Read More

Read More
CCTV released of suspect following 'unprovoked' attack at five-star Grand Hotel ...
North Yorkshire Police say that CCTV shows several people on the street at the time of the incident outside the Terrace Sports Bar and now investigating officers want to hear from anyone in the area at the time or who has information which could help the investigation.

North Yorkshire Police say that CCTV shows several people on the street at time of the incident and now investigating officers want to hear from anyone in the area at the time or who has information which could help the investigation.

Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Investigation Team or email mci[email protected] using reference number 12220066256.