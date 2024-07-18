The RSPCA has warned that animal cruelty is on the increase with the charity receiving 5,137 animal abuse reports so far this year in Yorkshire alone.

The new figures released on July 17, 2024 by the RSPCA, show there have already been 44,879 reports of cruelty towards animals across England and Wales so far in 2024 up to the end of June. This is more than two percent higher than the 43,983 calls received during the same period last year.

The Yorkshire county figures are:

East Yorkshire: 619

South Yorkshire case Luca.

North Yorkshire: 946

South Yorkshire: 1,349

West Yorkshire: 2,223

However, it’s likely to get worse; last year the charity received a report of animal cruelty every five minutes during its busiest summer months and its officers are now expecting another busy period.

An East Yorkshire case study.

Last summer, reports of intentional harm towards animals rose by 11 per cent compared with the previous year, with animal beating reports also increased sharply by 17 per cent.

The animal welfare charity has now launched its ‘No Animal Deserves Cruelty’ summer appeal as it responds to this seasonal peak in cruelty.

Karen Colman, who heads up the RSPCA welfare oversight team, said: “Sadly, animal cruelty reports are on the rise this year - and in the Yorkshire counties alone, we’ve seen 5,137 animal cruelty reports already this year.

“Reports of international harm towards animals and beatings also rose sharply across the country last summer - so we’re preparing for a difficult period ahead.

“But rescuing animals from cruelty, investigating harm caused to them, and acting to prevent animal abuse, is a job no other charity does. We’ll always be here to pick up the pieces and show those animals the kindness and care they deserve.”

The RSPCA hopes support from people across Yorkshire will help to make a difference for animals this year.

“Summer is a really challenging time for us - and we’re braced for another busy season on the frontline, but we cannot do this alone,” Ms Colman said.

“That’s why our ‘No Animal Deserves Cruelty’ summer appeal seeks to tackle the rising levels of cruelty by raising vital funds to help those animals in desperate need - because every animal deserves kindness.”

Cruelty incidents reported to the RSPCA in the region include:

East Yorkshire: The RSPCA has launched an investigation after a young spaniel was found beaten and abandoned in a Hull cemetery with a life-threatening leg wound.

A member of the public came across the dying dog in Northern Cemetery in Hull on March 17 and was taken to a nearby veterinary surgery. The vets were very concerned about the nature of her injuries they called the RSPCA to investigate.

According to inspector, Laura Barber, the pet had a serious lethal infection and she was so ill she could hardly lift her head. Fortunately she began to recover and was taken to the York, Harrogate and district RSPCA branch where she was named Dee Dee.

Dee Dee has since been rehomed by the RSPCA but the person responsible for leaving her has not been found.

South Yorkshire: An emaciated dog with 98 per cent reduced fur was found close to death after the pet was abandoned in Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Police came across the neglected dog in Huddersfield Road in April 2023 and due to his critical condition contacted the RSPCA for help.

Inspector Ben Cottle-Shaw rushed the lurcher for emergency veterinary treatment where he was also diagnosed with an untreated skin condition and had an infected tail which was so severe the tip fell off. Mr Cottle-Shaw said it was the most emaciated dog he had seen alive in his entire career.

Mr Cottle-Shaw said: “He was shut down and had given up on life - I was really worried he may not make the short journey to the vets. But once there he was such a friendly little boy in spite of all the suffering.”

He was called Luca by rescuers and was taken to RSPCA Felledge Centre in County Durham where he made a remarkable recovery and has since been rehomed and is thriving. The person responsible for leaving Luca close to death has not been found.

In summer 2023, the animal welfare charity received 285 reports of cruelty every day and so far in 2024 cruelty has been rising, with nearly 45,000 reports of cruelty taken by the charity’s dedicated rescue teams.

RSPCA inspector Zoe Ballard said: “Although these horrific acts of cruelty happen, there are a lot of good people out there looking out for animals as well.

“No animal deserves heartbreaking abuse. Animals are like us: they feel desperation, confusion and terror. They feel every punch, every broken bone and every burn. That’s why as we mark our 200th birthday, we’ve launched this summer cruelty appeal.

“Together, we must stand against cruelty and continue to be there for the animals who desperately need our help now. To rescue them from harm and give them the lives they deserve - free from terror and torment and full of care and kindness.”