Officers say a 26-year-old man attended the Northern General Hospital with gunshot wounds shortly after the dramatic events on Penistone Road, in Sheffield, in which four people were injured, including two special constables. He is now in custody.

In a fresh appeal, police say their enquiries point to a shooting being the catalyst to the night’s events, potentially in Southey Green or Adlington road area, sometime between 9.30pm and 9.45pm. At about 9.45pm officers were called to the armed carjackings on Penistone Road.

DCI Andy Knowles, from South Yorkshire Police, said: “Initial enquiries point to a shooting being the catalyst to the night’s events, potentially having taken place in the Southey Green or Adlington Road area, but we are keen not to rule anything out. This hypothesis is supported by the fact that a man presented at Northern General Hospital at 9.50pm yesterday with gunshot wounds.

A black BMW on Penistone Road in Hillsborough (29/09/22). Picture Scott Merrylees

“The 26-year-old is now in custody having been arrested on suspicion of burglary, robbery and attempted murder. No reports of a firearm discharge have yet been called in to police, and it is possible that these incidents are not linked, however we must explore every avenue to determine what happened.

“I would urge anyone with any intel to come forward - your information could be vital. Last night’s incidents have rightly caused a great deal of concern across South Yorkshire, and it’s important we work to apprehend anyone involved.”

The initial report came when officers were called to a crash involving a black BMW and a red Vauxhall Corsa at around 9.45pm on Penistone Road.

Police now believe only one man left the BMW, which was suspected to have been stolen. This man, who officers understand was armed with a gun, then robbed a red Ford SMAX and drove it the wrong way down Penistone Road.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Penistone Road was closed all day following a crime spree on the road in which two cars were stolen and four people, including two special constables, were injured. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Shortly afterwards, he is said to have left the vehicle and run across the road to steal a silver Tiguan from another member of the public, driving away towards Bradfield Road.

This is when the on-duty special constable was injured after being in collision with the Tiguan. Another special constable was also involved and also injured. Both are expected to physically recover, police say.

DCI Knowles added: “If you suspect you heard a firearm be discharged in your area last night, your information is crucial to this investigation. There is no need to speak directly with police if you don’t want to, but please do come forward – information can be passed to Crimestoppers and with them, your anonymity is guaranteed.

“I continue to ask anyone who may have been travelling on Penistone Road between 9.45pm and 10pm last night to get in touch. In particular, we want to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage.”

A damaged car inside the cordon on Penistone Road, Hillsborough. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Penistone Road has been closed all day (on Thursday, September 29) as police carry out forensic work and enquiries in the area.

Information can be passed to police by calling 101 or online at: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

