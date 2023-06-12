Peter Houghton from Hull died following an incident in Scarborough on September 17, 2022. Scott Antony Connell, 35, of Scarborough, will appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on June 19 charged with manslaughter.
An inquest which opened at North Yorkshire Coroner’s Court in September 2022 gave only brief details about the circumstances of the assault but confirmed the 59-year-old was ‘intervening in a fight’ when he died. his death was caused by a head injury, the inquest heard.
In a statement at the time, his family said: "Pete was one of life’s characters and would help anyone. He was loved by many, he was a devoted husband and a loving family man. He loved life, and lived it to the full."
Mr Houghton was a lifelong Hull KR fan.