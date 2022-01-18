Police announce crackdown on reckless 4x4 drivers churning up the countryside

Sheffield North West Neighbourhood Policing Team issued a warning to off-road drivers earlier this week

Sheffield North West Neighbourhood Policing Team said drivers have been “causing damage to the countryside” by driving irresponsibly in wet conditions in Deepcar and Stannington, on unmarked roads known as ‘Green Lanes’.

It warned that people who are caught driving irresponsibly off road could have their vehicles seized and be prosecuted.

In a statement, the head of the team said: “We have been out patrolling the highways and byways of our rural communities engaging with local residents, farmers, landowners and walkers about the issue they face with 4x4 vehicles causing damage to the countryside and not sticking to the rules around the activity of ‘Green Lane’ driving.

“If this practise continues to destroy the countryside and ruin Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) then the local council will have no choice but to close the ‘Green Lanes’ to all, even the responsible drivers out there.

“If me and my team catch any drivers in off road vehicles driving in a reckless and anti-social manner, we will be seizing their vehicles and, if they have damaged a SSSI, we will be looking to prosecute them in conjunction with Natural England.”

The neighbourhood policing team has also revealed that when officers were patrolling that area on Saturday night, they arrested a man who was allegedly high on cocaine, disqualified and uninsured.

In a statement, the team said: "The male was subsequently arrested for several offences including being in charge of a motor vehicle with a specified control drug in his system and disqualified driving.

"He was taken to the cells where officers requested, he provide a sample of blood for testing. The blood samples were obtained and have now been sent for testing. The male will be interviewed for all offences before charges are brought.

"His vehicle was seized under Road Traffic Act and he will now need to get someone who has a driving licence and a specific insurance policy for the vehicle in order to get it back after he has paid the recovery costs.