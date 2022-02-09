Police appeal after man threatened woman’s dogs and demanded her bag on Yorkshire bridge

A woman was left “very shaken” after a man dressed in dark clothing demanded she hand over her handbag and purse and made threats to harm her dogs as she was walking in Whitby.

The woman was walking her two Rhodesian Ridgeback dogs over the new bridge on the A171 into Whitby at around 6.55am on Saturday January 29 when the incident took place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man left after the woman explained she was not carrying any cash, and fortunately both she and her dogs were unharmed.

Generic image of a police officer

A man in his thirties has been arrested in connection with the incident and currently remains on police bail.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, who may have witnessed anything suspicious to contact them.

They would particularly like to hear from anyone who passed over the bridge around that time who may have captured footage of either the incident, the woman walking her distinctive dogs - one which was wearing a ‘caution’ vest - or a suspicious male in the area of the sixth form college or the Helredale Road side of the bridge.

Anyone who has information which could assist the investigation is asked to dial 101, select option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room. Quote reference 12220016287.