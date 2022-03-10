North Yorkshire Police has also asked that anyone with doorbell camera footage or motorists who might have caught the incident on camera contacts police.

It happened on Brigg Lane at Camblesforth, near Selby at around 4.55pm on Saturday March 5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say the boy was bitten by a small, light brown, short-haired dog, that was being walked by a man who is described as white, aged in his 50s or 60s, around five feet 11in and wearing a dark coloured coat.

Police are investigating after a teenager was reported to have been bitten by a dog.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 797 Newall or email [email protected]