North Yorkshire Police has also asked that anyone with doorbell camera footage or motorists who might have caught the incident on camera contacts police.
It happened on Brigg Lane at Camblesforth, near Selby at around 4.55pm on Saturday March 5.
Police say the boy was bitten by a small, light brown, short-haired dog, that was being walked by a man who is described as white, aged in his 50s or 60s, around five feet 11in and wearing a dark coloured coat.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 797 Newall or email [email protected]
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote reference number 12220038530 when passing on information.