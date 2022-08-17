Police chief issues warning after 'a wave' attacks involving dogs which look like pit bull terriers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings said there has been “a wave” of attacks in recent months, as aggressive dogs have bitten strangers or turned on their owners and their relatives.

He also said many of the incidents involved cross breeds which “look like versions of pit bull terriers”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During one incident in July, mother-of-two Joanne Robinson, 43, was killed by an American Bully XL at a house in Rotherham and a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings

It happened a month after three-year-old Daniel John Twigg was mauled to death, while he was outside his home in Rochdale with several dogs.

The Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 makes it illegal for people to own, breed or sell Pit Bull Terriers, Japanese Tosas, Dogo Argentinas and Fila Brasileiros, unless they can prove the dog is not dangerous in court and obtain a Certificate of Exemption.

The law also allows police officers to seize dogs which are dangerously out of control.

Figures released by South Yorkshire Police in March show officers have used The Dangerous Dogs Act to seize 278 dogs since 2019.

In each case, a police dog expert is brought in to establish what type of dog it is, and whether it poses a risk to the public.

Dr Billings, the elected official who oversees policing in South Yorkshire, said people are still buying aggressive cross-breeds, which are related to dogs from a banned breed, despite the obvious dangers.

He said: “The warning signs are clearly there: if in their heritage is a dog that at one time was prized because it could be trained to attack, that aggression may be latent; and who knows what might trigger it into action.

“I am sorry for those who find themselves confronted by such a dog. And I don’t think it is a pleasant duty for officers when they are called to such incidents and have to deal with the animals.

“But we sorely need a national campaign to persuade people who are contemplating acquiring this type of dog, especially where they have children, to think again. However friendly and affectionate, they can turn in an instant.”

Dr Billings added: “The attacks in South Yorkshire have not only been on strangers but have also included dogs turning on their owners or other family members.

“Children and babies have been bitten and we can only imagine what might have happened if adults had not been around to distract the dogs or pull them away.