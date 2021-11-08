Police drug drive warning after shocking 100mph crash in Yorkshire

These dramatic smash pictures have been posted by police alongside a warning of the dangers of drug driving.

By Sarah Fitton
Monday, 8th November 2021, 9:06 am
Updated Monday, 8th November 2021, 9:08 am

The crash happened near the junction of Burnley Road and Windle Royd Lane, in Halifax, overnight between late on November 6 and the early hours of November 7.

An officer who is part of West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit said the driver of the vehicle had been speeding at over 100mph and was found to have tested positive for cannabis.

The photos show the car on its roof, with debris scattered all over the road.

Photos released by police show the shocking crash

The force did not reveal information around injuries or arrests.

Debris is scattered across the road