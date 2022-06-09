Police helicopter and firearms officers sent to Knaresborough after car window smashed with catapult

A firearms incident was feared in Knaresborough yesterday - only for police to discover the weapon discharged was actually a catapult.

By Grace Newton
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 11:44 am
North Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to a report that a car window had been smashed using a weapon as it drove in the Chain Lane area of Knaresborough at about 7.25pm yesterday.

"Due to the serious nature of the report, police, including specialist firearms officers and the police helicopter, were deployed immediately.

"After reviewing dashcam footage, it is a believed a slingshot or catapult-type weapon was used to damage the car window. No one was injured.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify any suspects. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12220098605."