North Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to a report that a car window had been smashed using a weapon as it drove in the Chain Lane area of Knaresborough at about 7.25pm yesterday.

"Due to the serious nature of the report, police, including specialist firearms officers and the police helicopter, were deployed immediately.

"After reviewing dashcam footage, it is a believed a slingshot or catapult-type weapon was used to damage the car window. No one was injured.