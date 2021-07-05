James Thomas, 29, is wanted on warrant for failing to appear at York Crown Court in 2019 after he was found guilty of assault.

A warrant was issued for his arrest at the time and extensive enquiries have been ongoing to find Thomas, who is also known as Sam Smith or Jibber.

The force’s appeal to find him earlier this year appeared on BBC’s Crimewatch Live in March 2021, and information was received that he may be in Hull. He also has links to Selby.

Detectives say Thomas knows he is wanted and has been actively evading police since he failed to appear at court.

Officers are re-issuing their appeal to anyone who has seen him or has worked with him or who knows where he is to come forward with information.

He has several distinctive tattoos including a tattoo to the front of his neck, a Joker mouth and nose tattoo on his left hand, a Batman versus Superman tattoo on his left leg, and a pair of wings on his back.