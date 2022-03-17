North Yorkshire Police says a suspect entered the communal entrance of a property on Prince of Wales Terrace at 11pm on Wednesday and deliberately set fire to a pile of letters before fleeing down Prince of Wales Terrace towards The Esplanade.

An automatic smoke alarm alerted residents and one of them managed to use a fire extinguisher to put out the fire prior to emergency services arriving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire caused damage to the floor and wall of the communal lobby.

North Yorkshire Police says a suspect entered the communal entrance of a property on Prince of Wales Terrace at 11pm on Wednesday and deliberately set fire to a pile of letters before fleeing down Prince of Wales Terrace towards The Esplanade.

Officers are now investigating and are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen a suspect acting suspiciously near the junction on West Street and Prince of Wales Terrace around 11pm. Police are also asking anyone who has CCTV along Prince of Wales Terrace to check footage and see if a suspicious person is seen in the area around the same time.