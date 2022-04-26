Freddie Turner was left needing surgery after the attack by the dog as he played in his friends garden in South Kirkby, West Yorkshire.

Reports have suggested the Alsatian-type dog then went on to attack another man just minutes later.

The seven-year-old needed plastic surgery to his upper arm and shoulder after the attack on Holmsley Avenue at around 5.30pm on April 20.

The attack happened on Holmsley Avenue

He was in his front garden with his friends when the large dog got in through the front gate and began chasing Freddie and his friends. The dog's owner was nowhere to be seen.

Freddie tried to climb the fence to escapce but was dragged down by the dog who then bit him on his arm.

A father of one of his friends eventually hit the dog with a large piece of plastic to get the dog off him.

Freddie's father, Nik Turner said: "It would not let go of him. Freddie put his arms over his face to protect himself. He was a mess. The doctors were worried that it might have punctured his lungs, the dog's fangs had gone quite deep but luckily they hadn't.

"He was lucky. Had he not put his arms around his head I do not think he would be here now, and that's the truth of it."

The youngster was taken to Pinderfields Hospital where he was told needed immediate surgery. He was in overnight and was allowed home the next day.

A large paw scratch was also left on his chest, but is recovering well according to his parents. West Yorkshire Police say they are now wanting information to find the dog and its owner.

Reports suggest a 62-year-old man was bitten by the same dog on nearby Mill Close, minutes after the attack on Freddie.

The police said: "It was reported that the dog was taken away by two males following the incident on Mill Close and enquiries are being made to identify the owner of this dog."