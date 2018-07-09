Police in Hull want to trace these men after handbag was snatched

Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to trace after a handbag was snatched in Hull.

Humberside Police today said that they wanted to speak to the men in connection with the robbery.

It took place in West Car Lane at 5.10pm on June 25.

The robber was described as a tanned white man, aged in his mid 30s and around 6ft.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101, quoting IN 16/68105/18.