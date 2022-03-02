The graffiti has occured at least five different locations over the weekend (February 26 and 27), including on the door of St Olave’s Church on Marygate, a Grade I listed building.

Several symbols have also been painted on the medieval city walls. Concerns have been raised that the symbols may have far right connotations.

A spokesperson for the Friends of Rowntree Park said: “It seems more of this graffiti is happening across York.

One of the runic images spotted around York

“We reported to special branch when targeted back in November. They weren’t investigating as [they] said it was isolated. Some of the symbols/runes we had were associated with far right/white supremacists.”

Coun Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities at City of York Council, said: “Like many others, I’ve reported this to the council. I’ll make enquiries as to whether a criminal investigation would be appropriate – agree 100 per cent it’s unacceptable vandalism.”

The church, which dates back to the 11th Century, was the first in the world to be dedicated to St Olaf, the former warrior King of Norway, who converted Norway to Christianity.

St Olave’s was rebuilt in the 15th Century but was badly damaged when used as a gun platform during the siege of York in the Civil War.

The church was restored in the early 18th Century.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Members of the public are quite rightly shocked by these instances of vandalism. I would urge anyone who has any information to contact us.

“Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 select option 2 and ask for PC 291 John Armstrong, alternatively you can email [email protected]”