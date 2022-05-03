A total of 64 sheep were stolen from a field located off the A168 at Marton cum Grafton, near Boroughbridge.

It happened between 5pm on Wednesday, April 27 and 7am the following day.

Stolen were 48 ewes in lamb (39 Beltex and 9 Bleu du Maine) and 16 hoggs (all Beltex, young sheep aged 9-18 months).

A police investigation has been launched after a large flock of sheep were stolen from a farm in North Yorkshire. Pictured is a stock photo of sheep and not representative of the sheep stolen.

The sheep have a total value of tens of thousands of pounds.

Officers are now appealing for the public's help to establish what happened.

In particular, they are appealing for information about any wagons in the vicinity in the early hours of 28 April, or anything else that may assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Chloe Kinnear or email [email protected]