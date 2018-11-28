Police investigating 'isolated' Beverley stabbing make two arrests

Two people are being held in police custody after a man was stabbed during an "isolated incident" in Beverley.

Humberside Police said a 38-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman had been arrested this morning following a report that a man had sustained stab wounds.

The pair were arrested shortly after 4am when officers were called out to Watts Road.

A spokesman said: "All three are believed to know each other and we want to reassure people that this is an isolated incident.

"The victim, who is in his forties, has received treatment in hospital for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening."

The arrested man is being questioned on suspicion of GBH and affray, while the woman is suspected of assisting an offender.

Anyone with further information or who witnessed anything is asked to contact the force via 101, quoting log 37 of November 28.