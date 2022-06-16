Police investigation launched as body of a man and a motorbike are found in a ditch in South Yorkshire

Police in South Yorkshire have launched an investigation after the body of a man and a motorbike were found in a ditch.

By Emma Ryan
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 12:34 pm
Updated Thursday, 16th June 2022, 12:37 pm

Police were called on Monday morning to a ditch at the side of the road on Long Gate, at Old Edlington near Doncaster, but believe the rider, aged 57, and the bike had been there overnight and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is thought the bike, a red Yamaha FZ 6, was travelling along Long Gate from Edlington towards Wadworth on Sunday evening when it left the road and now police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident and the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 224 of 13 May. If you have dashcam footage, email it to [email protected] quoting the incident number in the subject.