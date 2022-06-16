Police were called on Monday morning to a ditch at the side of the road on Long Gate, at Old Edlington near Doncaster, but believe the rider, aged 57, and the bike had been there overnight and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is thought the bike, a red Yamaha FZ 6, was travelling along Long Gate from Edlington towards Wadworth on Sunday evening when it left the road and now police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident and the moments leading up to the collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called on Monday morning to a ditch at the side of the road on Long Gate, at Old Edlington near Doncaster, after a man's body was discovered.