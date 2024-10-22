West Yorkshire Police has launched a murder probe after a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death in Bradford.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just before 10:30 pm on Monday (Oct 21), West Yorkshire Police was alerted by the ambulance service that a man was wounded and unconscious on Barlow Street, Bradford.

A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are currently carrying out extensive enquiries.

Police stated a man was found unconscious with stab wounds on Barlow Street, Bradford. | Google Maps

During which police scenes are in place on Back Heath Terrace, Upper Rushton Road, Barlow Street, Barkerend Road, Harewood Street and Gladstone Street.

West Yorkshire Police has said that “Local Neighbourhood Policing Patrols have been stepped up to provide reassurance”.

In a statement police said: “Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious last night in any of these areas is asked to contact police via 101 or use the Live Chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting crime reference 13240574802.