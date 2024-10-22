Police launch murder probe after 23-year-old man stabbed to death in Bradford
Just before 10:30 pm on Monday (Oct 21), West Yorkshire Police was alerted by the ambulance service that a man was wounded and unconscious on Barlow Street, Bradford.
A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds, but was pronounced dead on arrival.
Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are currently carrying out extensive enquiries.
During which police scenes are in place on Back Heath Terrace, Upper Rushton Road, Barlow Street, Barkerend Road, Harewood Street and Gladstone Street.
West Yorkshire Police has said that “Local Neighbourhood Policing Patrols have been stepped up to provide reassurance”.
In a statement police said: “Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious last night in any of these areas is asked to contact police via 101 or use the Live Chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting crime reference 13240574802.
“Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”