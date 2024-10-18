Police launch probe and two arrested after ‘senseless’ Doncaster shooting leaves man critically injured
At around 11:12pm on Thursday (Oct 17), South Yorkshire Police responded to reports of gunshots in Doncaster.
Armed officers, alongside the ambulance service, attended an address on Abbott Street in Hexthorpe.
A 40-year-old man has suffered multiple injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical, but stable, condition.
Police found “evidence consistent with a firearms discharge” at the scene, and immediately launched an investigation.
A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and a 41-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders.
They both remain in custody at this time.
Enquiries, including forensics, CCTV trawls, and house to house calls, are ongoing to identify other individuals involved in this incident.
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Claire Moss, from our Armed Crime Team, said: "This was a shocking attack, and an example of the mindless violence that has no place in our community.
"A man has been seriously injured as a result of a senseless shooting, and it is vital that those responsible are brought to justice.
"Our officers will be around the area in the coming days, please do stop and speak to them if you have any concerns.
“We are urging anyone with information that will help our investigation to come forward
“Were you in the area on Thursday evening? Did you see or hear anything suspicious, or do you have home CCTV or dashcam footage that could help us with our enquiries? Any information, no matter how small, could help us find those who are responsible.”
Police added: “To share information, you can contact us online, via our live chat or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1183 of 17 October 2024. You can report online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/
“We understand not everybody is comfortable talking to the police directly. Crimestoppers is an independent charity – you can contact them anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online at crimestoppers-uk.org. No-one will know you have contacted them.”