South Yorkshire Police, this afternoon have confirmed that the woman was 33-year-old Danielle Ejogbamu.

A post mortem examination was inconclusive and further tests are being carried out to determine Danielle’s cause of death, a force spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday has been bailed while inquiries continue.

Danielle Ejogbamu who was found dead at a house in Sheffield on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service shortly after 6.30am on Wednesday following reports of concern for a woman at a property in Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe.

Police attended along with the fire service and Ms Ejogbamu was pronounced dead at the scene.

Det Chief Insp Rebecca Hodgman, leading the investigation, said: “This is an extremely sad case in which a young woman has lost her life, and my thoughts remain with Danielle’s family and friends at this most difficult of times.

“At this time, our investigation into the circumstances surrounding Danielle’s death is in the very early stages and we ask the public not to speculate about the case. I’d like to offer my reassurance that our enquiries continue at pace.