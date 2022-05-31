Police officer injured after being called to school over incident involving missing student

Mark Shipman penned a letter to parents after officers were called out to Springs Academy in Arbourthorne, Sheffield, on Friday, May 27.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said officers were called out at about 10.30am to "check on a 16-year-old student that had been reported missing".

They added: “The student was located and became aggressive towards the officers causing minor injury to one police officer. He was arrested on suspicion of assault.”

Mr Shipman said: “You may be aware that uniformed police attended the school today (Friday). This correspondence is to reassure you about your child’s safety and, unfortunately, to address some inaccurate speculation on social media.

"The incident that police were responding to concerned a single student and the issue was not school-related. No other students or members of staff were involved. All staff and students were safe and secure at all times and remain so now.”

Mr Shipman added: “To remove any doubt: the school will always communicate with you if there is an incident in school that we believe has a bearing on your child.

"We will always give as much information as possible whilst maintaining confidentiality about detail where necessary. We always seek to protect the dignity of young people in this situation.

"Sometimes speculation on social media makes this much more difficult. Thank you to the vast majority of parents and families who trust us with their children on a daily basis.

"Please do contact me personally if you have any further issues regarding this situation.”