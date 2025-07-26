Police officer numbers drop at three Yorkshire forces despite Labour pledges

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire, Humberside and South Yorkshire have all seen their resources drop, as of March 2025, when compared with the previous year.

Across the region, only West Yorkshire saw an increase in the number of full-time equivalent (FTE) officers, according to the Home Office data.

The figures come as forces have warned the Government that funding levels fall short to keep the existing workforce.

Last month, plans for an average 2.3 per cent rise in police spending per year faced backlash from police leaders, who warned a projected £1.2bn shortfall will continue to grow and leave forces facing further cuts.

Humberside Police saw a 2.5 per cent drop in (FTE) police officer numbers, the second biggest in the country after the Metropolitan Police.

The force has lost the equivalent of 57 full-time officers over the last year.

Deputy Chief Constable Dave Marshall said: “We remain committed to serving our communities with the right resources and people, to ensure we can protect the public.

“Like any organisation, our staffing levels naturally fluctuate due to retirements and the ongoing recruitment cycle.”

South Yorkshire Police has lost 47 officers, which equates to 1.5 per cent of its staff.

The force is already under financial pressure after Mayor Oliver Coppard discovered a £65m black hole in the budget when the previous Office of the Police Crime Commissioner handed over the books to the combined authority.

A spokesperson said: “The force continuously works within the national police officer maintenance headcount target, and continues to deliver in line with national recruitment targets.”

North Yorkshire Police is 25 officers lower than in 2024, which is also a 1.5 per cent reduction in staffing.

This comes after The Yorkshire Post previously revealed that just 1 per cent of the force’s officers are dedicated to tackling rural crime.

North Yorkshire Police said officer numbers fluctuate throughout the year, and so the March snapshot does not necessarily show the current levels.

West Yorkshire Police was the only force in the region to see an increase in officer numbers.

Sir Keir has committed to recruiting 13,000 more neighbourhood policing officers by 2029, with 3,000 extra recruits to be in post by spring next year.

The Prime Minister has also pledged to have a named officer in every neighbourhood.

However, the figures showed there was a 17 per cent decrease in the number of new recruits joining police forces, 7,874 excluding transfers, compared to 9,492 the year before.

At the same time, data published this week showed shoplifting and theft remain at record high levels.

The Conservatives said the falling police numbers were a “devastating blow” to neighbourhoods dealing with rising crime and anti-social behaviour.

The figures cover the last three months of the former Conservative government, and the first nine months of Labour in power.

Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, told The Yorkshire Post: “This is a damning indictment of Labour’s first year in office.

“Their decisions in Westminster are hitting home here in Yorkshire and Humberside with 64 fewer police officers across our police force, weakening frontline policing and putting local safety at risk.

“I will do all I can to hold this failing Labour Government to account to ensure you and your family feel safe within the local community.”

A Home Office spokesperson said the Government is determined to re-build neighbourhood policing, and there will be an extra 3,000 officers and PCSOs in communities by March 2026 following a £200m investment.