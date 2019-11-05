Police officers praised for bravery after giving emergency first aid to two stabbing victims

Four police officers have been praised for the bravery they showed after giving emergency first aid to two men who had been stabbed in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police officers Dean Riorden, Callum Gomes, Michael Caulfield and David Taylor were recognised by the force after they bravely administered first aid to two men following an incident in the city centre back in August.

The officers receive their award for bravery.

The officers stayed at the scene and applied pressure to both men's stab wounds while waiting for the paramedics to arrive and take the men to hospital.

One of the men survived thanks to the actions of the officers, but the other tragically died from his injuries.

The four officers, who are usually based at Halifax Police Station, were honoured at the Calderdale District Awards ceremony, recently held at the Shay Stadium for their actions that night.

PC Dean Riorden said: "Autopilot just took over and it is our instinct to do the best we can and save lives at the end of the day.

"When you sign up to be a police officer you are aware that on some occasions you will be put in danger yourself, but it is all part of our job.

"At the time you don't think of the danger that is facing you, it is not until you take a step back and then realise what has happened.

"For me this is all part of the job and it is what I signed up for, as an officer you do put yourself in the line of fire, but to be recognised for our actions that night is really appreciated."

Calderdale District Commander, Chief Superintendent Dickie Whitehead praised the officers for their bravery and actions that night that saved a man's life.

He said: "Every day our police officers put themselves in harm's way in order to protect our communities.

"These awards offer a snapshot of the excellent work and unrelenting dedication which my officers and staff show day in, day out.

"They do all they can to keep Calderdale safe and I am incredibly proud of their commitment, dedication and bravery.

"It is rare that we get the opportunity to recognise members of the public who put themselves in danger to save others, and I am also proud to be able to recognise some of the selfless acts committed by some of our volunteers and residents. These men and women should be proud of the invaluable contribution they have made."