In the last week, Humberside Police officers, working on 'OpYellowfin', confiscated a total of three motorcycles, three bikes and two quadbikes from the streets on the Boothferry Estate in Hull.

The Hull Community Safety Partnership has been working on tackling the illegal use of motorbikes such as riding in an anti-social manner or riding a stolen motorcycles.

“Taking the feedback seriously working with Hull Community Safety partnership, we are committed to tackling the issue. Since launching, we have continued to engage with lots of people in the community who have been really pleased with the results.