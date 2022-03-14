The Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team has said it is determined to keep up the pressure on danger drivers following a winter crackdown on poor driving.

During 24 days of action in Operation Torrbank officers stopped and dealt with 369 drivers.

Three hundred and one tickets were issued for offences including speeding, insurance, seatbelt, driving licence, registration, and numerous other traffic offences

Officers seized 37 vehicles and summonsed nine drivers to court for more serious offences.

The operations saw both officers on foot and police vehicles sent to identified hotspots at key times across areas such as Batley West and East , Liversedge, Gomersal and Heckmondwike.

Insp Rebecca Calpin of the Batley and Spen NPT, said: “We have been well aware of residents’ concerns regarding instances of speeding and dangerous driving in Batley and Spen before Christmas and I hope this action demonstrates that we, like our residents, will not tolerate illegal and dangerous behaviour on our roads and near our schools. I want to thank colleagues from our roads policing unit and partners from Safer Kirklees for their support in helping us mount these operations.”

Coun Carole Pattison, Cabinet Member for Learning, Aspiration and Communities, added: "I’m extremely pleased to see that these operations have resulted in 369 dangerous drivers being dealt with and I can confidently say that our roads are safer thanks to this work. Road safety and tackling dangerous driving is a priority for the majority of our residents and I hope that this operation shows that we are also committed to dealing with individuals who think they can drive recklessly on our roads.