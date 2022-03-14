Yorkshire businessman who was under 'colossal pressure' took his own life

Russell Dever, 62, was found dead at home in the village of Towton near Tadcaster

Russell Dever, 62, was found dead at home in the village of Towton near Tadcaster, shortly after 7pm on August 11 last year.

An inquest into his death, held in Northallerton, heard he had suffered with depression for a number of years, and was struggling with debt and grieving after losing his son in 2011 and his mother to Covid in 2020.

His wife Janine told the inquest he was a "gregarious" person who "liked to stand out from the crowd”.

But she also said Mr Dever, founder and managing director of the Leeds-based company Those Licensing People, was “too generous with his time and money” and several people took advantage of him and stole money

The inquest heard that Mr Dever and his business were hit hard by the pandemic and he was also involved in a legal battle to save his home after he missed repayments on a loan.

After his mum died, he fell ill with Covid but refused to go to hospital. He was also helping his father-in-law, who had been diagnosed with cancer.

“When I looked back, I could see all the things he was struggling with, but I did not see a man who would take his own life,” his wife said.

“I knew he was on antidepressants and I knew he was seeing a counsellor, but I thought it was a positive thing that he was talking to someone about his problems.”

The inquest heard he was found hanged in his garage. He had been drinking shortly before his death and left a number of letters for friends and family.

He also signed his business over to his daughter, shortly before he died.

Assistant coroner Oliver Longstaff said it was clear that Mr Dever had intentionally taken his own life.

“He was dealing with a number of extremely serious issues at the time of his death that would have put any person under colossal pressure,” he said.

“The strain on Mr Dever, of coping with his illness and the issues which I’ve had my attention drawn to make it abundantly clear that Mr Dever has died as a consequence of an act perpetrated on himself.”

He added: “I have not, for the record, read any of the contents of the notes left behind by Mr Dever. They were not written for my benefit, they were written for the benefit of their recipients."