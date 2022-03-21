Police tracing woman who dropped 'noxious' acid flask in a bin at Barnsley Station - leading to it being evacuated

Police are trying to trace a woman who dropped a bottle of hydrochloric acid in a bin at Barnsley Station and caused a mass evacuation.

By Grace Newton
Monday, 21st March 2022, 3:48 pm

British Transport Police said the woman got off a train at 5.30pm on Friday March 18 and deposited the flask in a bin on the platform.

Two men then picked up the flask and opened it. The liquid inside was later identified as hydrochloric acid and emitted a strong noxious smell.

As a result, the station was evacuated and closed for several hours while emergency services attended.

The suspect is seen carrying the flask

A CCTV image of the suspect has now been released.

If you recognise her, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 475 of 18/03/22.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.