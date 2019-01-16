Police want to identify man in CCTV image after Audi and Mercedes stolen in Hessle

Police have issued a CCTV appeal as they investigate the theft of two cars during a burglary in Hessle.

Humberside Police want to identify the man picture in this image in connection with a break-in at an address in Southfield.

The burglary happened sometime overnight between January 2 and January 3.

A spokesman said: "Car keys were taken from a property which were used to steal a grey Audi A1 and a blue Mercedes A class. Other items were stolen from the address including a laptop and a wallet.

"The suspect later used bank cards stolen during the incident at a McDonald’s restaurant and in a Sainsburys supermarket in Hull."

Investigators believe a number of other men could have been involved and want to trace them too.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 16/10771/19.