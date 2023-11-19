A man has been seriously injured after being hit by a car during an altercation in Pontefract town centre last night.

Police found him in the road on the A639 Font Street at 4.30am.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries at the scene suggest he had been involved in an altercation with another male and ended up in the road before being hit by a black Ford Fiesta which was travelling with a white Seat Ibiza away from Pontefract town centre.

"Two males, aged 17 and 18, have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and are currently in custody.”

Font Street, Pontefract

Detective Inspector Fiona Allan, of Wakefield District CID, said: “Our enquiries suggest that this injured male has been involved in a physical altercation outside the old Harratts car dealership prior to this collision.

“For this reason, we are appealing not just for any witnesses to the collision, but also to the events leading up to it.

“It is important that we identify any other persons involved in the incident and understand the circumstances that have led to a man sustaining life-threatening injuries.”

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 280 of 19 November.