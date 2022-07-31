Humberside Polic said: "We are appealing for witnesses, and for help to identify those involved in, a collision that happened on Princes Avenue (near to the Spring Bank West junction) at around 1.40am this morning (Sunday 31 July).

"A woman has been struck by a vehicle, believed to be a black Audi, which fled the scene.

"The woman has sustained serious and life changing injuries in the collision and has been taken to hospital for treatment."

Princes Avenue/Spring Bank West

Detective Inspector Rebecca Dickinson added: “We want to speak to anyone who saw the incident, or who may have dashcam footage from around 1.40am this morning. Anyone who was in the area of the petrol station at that time may have seen something that would help with our enquiries.

“We believe this was an isolated incident and of no wider risk to the public however those in the vehicle, believed to be a black Audi, fled the scene and we are actively seeking to locate them.

“The driver and occupants of the vehicle are believed to have travelled a short way onto Freehold Street where the vehicle was abandoned.

“We have scene guards in place at both Princes Avenue and Freehold Street as we conduct our enquiries.

“I would appeal for anyone who knows the whereabouts of the occupants of the vehicle to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“Any information given will be acted on and hopefully locate those involved in what is a very serious incident.

“A number of witnesses have provided helpful information at the scene, and I thank them for their assistance. Anyone with any information, no matter how small, is asked to call us so we can establish the full circumstances of the collision and find those who have fled the scene.”