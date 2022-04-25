GAP Properties (Yorkshire) Ltd, based in Doncaster, pleaded guilty at Beverley Magistrates Court to two counts of failing to comply with improvement notices served under the Housing Act 2004.

The prosecution was brought to court by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s private sector housing team who first received complaints from the tenants in Driffield in October 2020.

An inspection found no smoke or heat detectors, a collapsed ceiling, no lighting in the hallway and windows and patio doors that would not open or lock properly.

Legal notices were then served on the company which were also not complied with and court proceedings issued.

GAP Properties (Yorkshire) Ltd was fined a total of £20,000, ordered to pay costs of £3,419.57 and a victim surcharge of £190.

Chris Dunnachie, private sector housing manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Throughout this case, officers have continually advised the landlord of the need to undertake essential repairs to the property.