Rahees Mahmood murder: Shocking video shows quad biker pursued by driver who rammed and killed him in Bradford

Rahees Mahmood, 18, suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene when the quad he was a passenger on was deliberately rammed by Jordan Glover's Ford Focus on the Holmewood estate in June 2021.

Today Glover, 24, of Thorpe Edge, Bradford, was found guilty of murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to the driver of the quad, who sustained injuries - and he was sentenced to life with a minimum 18 years in jail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police have now released CCTV footage of the pursuit of the quad by Glover during a summer of 'rising tensions' and gang violence on the estate.

Jordan Glover

An incident in which a car parked nearby was damaged was the catalyst for the violent chase.

Glover, who was also given a three-year driving ban, had accepted causing death by dangerous driving but denied murder.

He drove at 65mph before striking the quad, whose passengers he claimed were carrying weapons.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Nicholson of West Yorkshire Police said: “There are no winners in this case. An 18-year-old man lost his life with devastating consequences for his family and friends and a 24-year-old man will be spending a minimum of 18 years in prison.