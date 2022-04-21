Abusive Yorkshire carer attacked teacher wife in jealous rage after accusing her of affair with deputy head

Cedric Pierre-Louis Brisson, 47, was given a 12-month suspended sentence at York Crown Court today for a series of jealousy-fuelled incidents at their home.

The abuse began before the marriage, which has since ended, and included screaming, shouting and punching her as well as taking her mobile phone when she received a message he was suspicious of - which turned out to be a marketing email.

The 'manipulative' father of two, of Count de Burgh Terrace near the Knavesmire, then hit his own head against a wall in a jealous rage and his terrified partner had to lock herself in a room.

York Crown Court

After they married, he contined to 'bombard' her with messages when she was working at a school and even restricted the amount of time she could spend in the bathroom.

Towards the end of the relationship she returned home from the end of a school term 'proud' of her teaching performance, but Brisson instead accused her of sleeping with the deputy head and began an argument that ended in him punching her arm and smashing a door.

Brisson pleaded guilty to coercive or controlling behaviour, common assault, criminal damage and possession of cannabis.

However he avoided prison after Recorder Geraldine Kelly decided he was a 'reasonable prospect of rehabilitation' due to him seeking therapy for a mental health condition and retraining as a carer during the pandemic.

Sentencing him to 200 hours of unpaid work, 25 days of rehabilitation activity and imposing a restraining order preventing contact with his former wife for five years, Recorder Kelly said: "This was calculated, malicious behaviour and you were violent out of jealousy. It was manipulative bullying.

"She still married you after the first incident as you made promises to change, but you continued to bombard her. You invaded her time when she was at work and it was all about you. You made her stop what she was doing so that you could take her to bed. You were paranoid about the time she spent at school.

"She now has difficulties trusting anyone."