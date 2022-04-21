North Yorkshire Police had previously appealed for witnesses as the 46-year-old man was in a critical condition in hospital but this afternoon (Thursday) confirmed he had died with his family at his side.

The 38-year-old man who was arrested at the scene of the incident, which was outside The Terrace Sports Bar on Fossgate in the city centre, has since been released on police bail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called by the ambulance service following the incident on Tuesday night and say they are treating it as a homicide investigation.

North Yorkshire Police had previously appealed for witnesses as the 46-year-old man was in a critical condition in hospital but this afternoon (Thursday) confirmed he had died with his family at his side. A 38-year-old man who was arrested at the scene of the incident, which was outside The Terrace Sports Bar on Fossgate in the city centre, has since been released on police bail.

“We know that there were two incidents involving the same people at the Terrace Bar. It is believed that three men were asked to leave the bar at around 8:30pm with an altercation taking place outside, and then a further incident occurring just after 10pm, again outside the bar.

“We have recovered CCTV footage that shows a number of people have witnessed different parts of these incidents and I appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the area at the time to come forward if you haven’t spoken to us yet.

“Your evidence, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could be vital to the police investigation”.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Investigation Team or email [email protected]