Railway engineering director and father of four, 45, named as victim of fatal York assault

Darren James Pudsey, 45, died in hospital after he was attacked outside The Terrace in the city centre on April 19.

Mr Pudsey, of Upper Poppleton near York, leaves four sons and his long-term partner Ruth.

He was the managing director of York-based PBH Rail.

A man is his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

A tribute from his best friend Kieran Lawry read: "Without doubt the hardest 36 hours of mine and many others' lives. I’m absolutely broken hearted to announce the very sudden and tragic death of my best friend of 40 years, Darren Pudsey

"Daz (or Puddo) was like my second brother. He was so many people’s brother. The absolute life and soul of any occasion whether at his company PBH Rail, nights out with friends, or with his four boys and his long-term partner Ruth.

"He was the happiest person I’ve ever known, you could not be unhappy around him, it was simply infectious. He cared for everyone, he looked after everyone.

"Daz had so much time for everyone he met. There was not a single person he wouldn’t help out and there’s not a single person who has met him who’s lives were not the better for it.

Legendary Monday drinker, (actually any night). Legendary North of England curry eating champion, Legendary creator of famously funny anecdotes. Legendary drunken phone caller. Legendary Liverpool lover. Legendary kindness. Legendary laughter. Legendary father, friend, partner and brother. The daft sod was just simply a legend.