Range Rover driver almost four times drink drive limit with child on seat next to him

A Range Rover driver was almost four times the drink drive limit when he was pulled over by police in Yorkshire – with a child in the seat next to him.

On Friday December 6 at around 4pm, South Yorkshire Police officers received multiple reports of concern that a driver was suspected to be over the drink drive limit, swerving across the carriageway on the M1.

An officer from the Proactive Roads Policing Team deployed to the area searched for the car.

With the help of witnesses the Range Rover was located near to Fox Valley.

The officer approached the car and opened the door to speak to the driver, quickly realising a young child was beside the driver.

The driver was breathalysed at the roadside but failed to provide a sample.

He was taken to custody where he blew 125, with the legal limit being 35; nearly four times over the limit.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “We are working incredibly hard to reduce the number of casualties on our roads, but it takes effort from everyone.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to the members of the public who called our control room alerting us to the driver. We thankfully will never know the outcome of the journey if we wouldn’t have arrived, and I thank you for that.

“We have a limited amount of resources and can’t be everywhere at all times, which is why public support is invaluable.

“You can’t be responsible for other people’s actions, but you can your own. Drink and drug driving is reckless. You not only risk your own life but that of other people’s, innocent road users.

“Don’t take the risk.”

One in six fatal collisions involves a driver over the legal limit.