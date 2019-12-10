'Rest in peace you beautiful soul': Tributes paid to young mum who died in North Yorkshire fatal crash

Tributes have been paid to a "sweet, caring and lovely" young mum who died in a fatal crash in North Yorkshire.

20-year-old Naomi Buckle, from Catterick Garrison, died when the white Audi RS3 she was travelling in crashed into a tree on the B6265 near Ripon.

The collision happened at 2.15am on Friday, December 6 and Naomi sadly died at the scene.

The 21-year-old male driver of the Audi, from Richmond, was arrested and has since been released under investigation.

Naomi's friends have raised more than £2,000 on a GoFundMe page to support Naomi's daughter and family through the "devastating" time.

Writing on the page, her friends said: "Naomi has sadly passed away very unexpectedly leaving many people heartbroken.

"She was such a sweet, caring and lovely person and would do anything for anybody.

"Naomi was a fantastic mum to a lovely little girl and has brought her up with the same care and compassion that she has.

"A few of us are doing this fundraiser to show our support to Naomi’s family at this devastating time, and so that Naomi can rest in peace knowing her family has support around them.

"Rest in peace you beautiful soul."

North Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have seen the white Audi RS3 between 11pm and 2.15am, travelling from Catterick towards Risplith, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact mark.mullins@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, choose option 2 and ask to speak to Mark Mullins or the Major Collision Investigation Team, quoting reference number 12190223386.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.