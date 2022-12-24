Rob Burrow's disability van is vandalised while he enjoys meal with family

Rob Burrow's wheelchair accessible van was vandalised while his family were out for a Christmas meal

Rugby league legend Rob Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019.

The former Leeds Rhinos star has been inspiring people across the world with his charity work since being diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019.

The Burrow’s family were out for a Christmas meal at Rockello’s in Glasshoughton, Castleford, last night when the incident reportedly took place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob’s dad Geoff took to Twitter to call out the incident, describing the person as a “disgrace".

Rob’s dad Geoff took to Twitter to call out the incident, describing the person as a ‘disgrace’. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

He tweeted: “Well oh well - my family went out, with my wonderful son Rob, for a lovely meal at Rockello’s in Glasshoughton Castleford tonight.

"Unfortunately a disgrace of a person decided to scratch all over Rob’s Disability van how low are some people hey! Sleep well you scum of a person.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tweet has garnered hundreds of responses with many calling out whoever was involved.

Former Lancashire rugby star, Paul Sculthorpe MBE, were among those to respond to the tweet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some people have no morals in life Geoff, karma will catch up with them,” he said.

“You, your family and that legend of a son just keep showing the way and inspiring. Have a lovely Christmas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this week, Burrow won the Helen Rollason Award, at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony, for his efforts in raising awareness of motor neurone disease.

The award comes less than a month after former Scotland rugby union star Doddie Weir, a friend of Burrow’s and the winner of this award in 2019, died after his own battle with MND.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burrow was joined on stage by former Leeds team-mate Kevin Sinfield, who was presented with a special award by Weir’s son Hamish in recognition of his fund-raising to support MND research and awareness.

Sinfield raised more than £7m by running seven marathons in seven days in 2020 and ran a further 300 miles from Edinburgh to Manchester to raise even more last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad