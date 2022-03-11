Robber who threatened staff at one of Britain's oldest independent shops in Grosmont with a nail hammer jailed

Aaron David Atkinson, 29, from the Whitby area, was sentenced at York Crown Court today.

He had pleaded guilty to the robbery on January 27, when he targeted the 18th-century former inn - which is also home to the village post office.

He also admited driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, driving whilst unfit through drugs, and making off without payment of fuel at the Whitby Sainsbury’s store just before 6pm on January 8.

Aaron Atkinson

He has been banned from driving for 20 months.

On the day of the incident, he entered the shop at around 11.40am wearing a camouflage balaclava to cover his face.

Atkinson approached the till while carrying a shopping bag, out of which he pulled out a nail hammer with a black rubber handle which he held by his side.

He asked the frightened shop assistant to open the till and he grabbed money.

The Grosmont Co-operative Society

Atkinson then approached the Post Office counter and again asked for money.

The burglar alarm had activated at this point and the Post Office staff member was behind the security glass.

He then walked out of the store and made off in a blue Ford Focus that he had parked up the hill.

Extensive police enquiries and area searches resulted in Atkinson being located and arrested at Carlin Howe, just over the Cleveland border, at 2.41pm the same day.

A search of the Ford Focus resulted in the recovery of the stolen cash, the balaclava, the hammer and the Vans trainers that he was wearing.

Detective Constable Steve Monty of Scarborough and Ryedale CID, who led the investigation, said:

“To be wearing a balaclava and carrying a hammer while demanding money is a very menacing thing to do.

“Atkinson has admitted his guilt and is rightly facing up to the consequences of his criminal actions.

“Both workers were left very shaken by the incident and it continues to affect them to this day.

“I have nothing but praise for the brave and calm way they handled this frightening situation.

“I really hope the outcome at court will provide some comfort knowing the offender has been brought to justice.”

The Grosmont Co-operative Society has been trading since 1867 and was originally a department store. Several of the units it once occupied are now rented out to other businesses, including the Crossing Club, David Edge Model Shop and Grosmont Bookshop.