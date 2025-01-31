Rosie Prior funeral: North Yorkshire Police confirm details of funeral for police officer who died attending crash scene

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 31st Jan 2025, 09:29 BST
North Yorkshire Police has confirmed the funeral of PC Rosie Prior will take place at York Minster in February.

Rosie was hit by a HGVwhen she had stopped - while off-duty - to help at the scene of an earlier crash involving a black Ford Focus and a silver Audi car on the A19 at Bagby, near Thirsk on January 11.

As PC Prior, the driver and passenger from a silver Audi were stood on the verge of the road, an approaching HGV hit them.

PC Prior and the driver of the Audi, Ryan Welford, 41, from Knaresborough, died at the scene.

The driver of the HGV, a 65-year-old man from Berwick-upon-Tweed, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The funeral will take place from 11am on February 13, and will be live-streamed on the York Minster’s official YouTube page.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “The funeral will be a full ceremonial police funeral involving officers lining the final part of the route for the funeral cortege as it arrives at York Minster.

Police constable Rosie Prior who was killed, whilst off-duty, on the A19 at Bagby, near the town of Thirsk, on January 11 after stopping to help at the scene of a road collision, when she and two others were struck by a heavy goods vehicle (HGV). Photo credit: North Yorkshire Police/PA Wire

“The service at the Minster will be a ticketed event limited to family, force and emergency service colleagues and family friends.

“The funeral service will be followed by a private service at Thirsk crematorium. The family has requested no flowers.”

Anyone wishing to make a donation in Rosie’s memory is asked to visit her JustGiving page.

Any former North Yorkshire Police employee wishing to attend the funeral is asked to contact the Police Federation on [email protected].

