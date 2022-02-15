Man who died from a bleed to the brain after fight with another patient in Rotherham General Hospital is named

Paul Reed, 48, died after an altercation on Saturday February 12.

Officers were called by a member of hospital staff at 8.54pm reporting that two patients had been fighting. Mr Reed died of his injuries in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A postmortem carried out yesterday concluded that he died of a subdural haemorrhage, which is a type of bleed on the brain.

Rotherham General Hospital

A 47-year-old man remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

South Yorkshire Police said: "We continue to support Mr Reed’s family and work closely with Rotherham District General Hospital as our inquiry continues.