Man who died from a bleed to the brain after fight with another patient in Rotherham General Hospital is named

Paul Reed, 48, died after an altercation on Saturday February 12.
Officers were called by a member of hospital staff at 8.54pm reporting that two patients had been fighting. Mr Reed died of his injuries in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A postmortem carried out yesterday concluded that he died of a subdural haemorrhage, which is a type of bleed on the brain.
A 47-year-old man remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.
South Yorkshire Police said: "We continue to support Mr Reed’s family and work closely with Rotherham District General Hospital as our inquiry continues.
"If you have any information which could assist enquiries, please call 101. The incident number to quote is 939 of 12 February."