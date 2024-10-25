South Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for new information one year after the death of 52-year-old Paul Sharp.

On Wednesday, October 25 2023 at 7.40am, Paul Sharp, 52, was found with serious injuries at a property on Redscope Crescent in Rotherham.

Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem examination confirmed that Paul had been stabbed to death.

In September 2024, a 47-year-old man was re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

However, he has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Paul's family has shared a tribute as part of our new appeal for information.

They said: “Paul wasn't perfect, but he wasn't a bad man and did not deserve to die in the way that he did.

"We ask that anyone with information to please come forward and speak to the police, if this was your loved one you would want people to do the same thing, cooperate with the police investigation and do the right thing."

Detective Inspector David Robertson, senior investigating officer on this case from South Yorkshire Police, added: "We suspect people in this community know more than what is being told to us, and we are urging those who may have some information that could help us to come forward.

"Paul's family deserve answers and I want to reassure Pauls’ family that we are doing all we can to get to the truth.

“Any piece of information regarding Paul’s death, no matter how small or irrelevant you may think it is, may prove vital to our investigation, so please contact us.

“We know that there are answers out there and we urgently need help from the community, your help, to ensure those responsible are brought to justice."