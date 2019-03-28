Runner has broken ribs after attack by gang of teenagers

A man who was out running was left with broken ribs after a gang of teenagers attacked him.

The 41-year-old man had three of his ribs broken and cuts and bruises to his head and body after the attack in Hull.

It happened on Boothferry Road with the junction of the Fiveways roundabout around 7.45pm on Thursday, March 14.

Three teenagers, aged between 16 and 18-years-old, were taunting the man before running after him and tripping him up.

The three then kicked and punched him as he tried to defend himself while on the floor.

Humberside Police said all three suspects have been described as white, between 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 8 tall, of medium build and wearing dark clothing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them quoting reference 16/36238/19.

