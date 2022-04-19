Saltburn incident: Man in his 70s arrested after Audi ploughs onto Yorkshire beach and injures four people

Two women suffered serious leg injuries after the Audi lost control near to Saltburn Pier.

A man in his 70s has been arrested.

Cleveland Police said:"Emergency services are currently at Saltburn beach near to the promenade, after a number of people were injured by a car on Monday evening.

Saltburn Beach

"Police were called at around 8.17pm to reports that pedestrians on and near to the beach had been injured when a blue Audi had left the road and gone onto the beach, near to the Pier.

"Two women have been taken to hospital with serious leg injuries, and two people received minor injuries and did not need medical treatment at the scene.

"A man in his 70s has been arrested and officers have begun to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"The area has been cordoned off whilst officers begin their investigation into the circumstances. Anyone who saw the blue Audi, who witnessed the incident or who may have footage of the incident, is asked to call Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101.