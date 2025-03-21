Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses after a Scarborough crash that killed a 24-year-old man.

In the early hours of March 8, police responded to reports of a crash on Silver Street in the town centre of Scarborough.

The incident involved a car and a man at around 1:45am.

The man, 24-year-old James Roberts, from Alne, died from his injuries.

Three men were then arrested in connection with James’ death.

James Roberts.

One has since appeared in court charged with murder and the other two have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Two weeks on from the incident police have renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Superintendent Graeme Wright, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “We have had a good response from members of the public, and we’re grateful for the important information they have provided us so far. However, there may be other people who saw or heard something but have not yet contacted the police.

“Every piece of information, no matter how small, could be crucial. So if you were in the area of Silver Street, St Thomas Street, Castle Road and North Marine Road in Scarborough between 1am and 2am pm Saturday 8 March, you may still be able to assist our investigation.