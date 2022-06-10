Nathan Christopher Stone, 28, of Barrowcliff Road, Scarborough, was sentenced at York Crown Court today (Friday) after previously pleading guilty to robbery and possessing a bladed article in a public place.

The incident occurred at Manor Road Stores at around 5.15pm on March 30.

He pushed her away and he grabbed cash before making off on foot.

Det Con Steve Monty, from Scarborough and Ryedale CID, led the investigation which resulted in Stone’s arrest and being put before the courts.

After the verdict he said: "Nathan Stone caused severe upset and anguish to the shop worker when he confronted her with a knife during the robbery. He also created real fear in the wider Scarborough community while he was being tracked by the police.