Scared dog who fled scene of M1 crash reunited with owners after community search

A scared dog who fled from the scene of a crash on the M1 over the weekend has been reunited with her owners, police said.

On Saturday March 15 at 6.45pm, roads policing officers responded to a crash on the M1 at Junction 33.

The driver - who failed a roadside breath test - had collided into another car that had three family dogs in.

One of the dogs, a Springer Spaniel sadly instantly died, a second dog remained with the family and their third dog, a German Shepherd called Athena ran, extremely frightened.

Officers carried out a search of the area and on Monday appealed for information into her whereabouts.

Now, the dog has been reunited with her owners.

SYP

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police explained: “With the county behind us in finding Athena, community groups and nearby residents got involved in the search for her.

“We are pleased to say that she is now home, safe and well and after being checked over by a vet has no lasting injuries.

“Athena was sighted in the Wickersley area of Rotherham by horse riders, and after K9-RSQ assisted, her owners were able to be guided to the area, where she was pleased to see them and get home to put her paws up.