Selby murder investigation: Police issue update after five people are arrested

North Yorkshire Police said the victim died following “a disturbance” at a house in Millgate, Selby this morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, after police and paramedics were called at around 1.15am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder this morning and he remains in custody. Another four people have also been arrested.

North Yorkshire Police said the victim died following “a disturbance” at a house in Millgate, Selby this morning.

Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox said: “Understandably this incident is shocking for members of the local community, but I would like to stress that we are currently treating this as an isolated incident.

“Members of the public should expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as a way of us reassuring the local community.

“Please feel free to speak to officers if you have any concerns.

“I would urge anyone who has any information in relation to this incident to contact us.”