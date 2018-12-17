Selby police seek witnesses to assault outside Boy and Barrel Hotel

Police are seeking witnesses to an assault which took place outside the Boy and Barrel Hotel in Selby.

The altercation, which involved a man and woman, is said to have happened both inside and outside the pub in Woodville Terrace at around 9.40pm on Saturday.

The altercation took place inside and outside the Boy and Barrel Hotel in Selby. Picture: Google

North Yorkshire Police today said that a 33-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assault and released on bail pending further enquiries

A spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for information about the identities of anyone who was present, including potential witnesses, and about the actions of the man who was arrested."

Anyone with information is asked to email alastair.foy@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Alastair Foy.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180233090.